Roblox is Already the Biggest Game In The World. Why Can't It Make a Profit (And How Can It)?

Roblox has a few different but interconnected ways to increase per user billings, the clearest of which is through further aging up its userbase. There are many different limitations to monetizing young users, including different ethics around microtransaction-based marketing and gameplay, the need to win over both the player and the parent who controls the player’s wallet and playtime, the fact that “allowance” is typically well less than an adult’s disposable income, and so on. Not only is Roblox continuing to grow its 13+ and 18+ playerbase, the company released a new photo ID-based 17+ age verification system in 2023 that enables eligible users to play age-gated content (i.e. content that is specifically made for adults and might have more or higher fidelity violence, gun-based play, etc., or more aggressive monetization loops).

The same platform tools that are used to produce 17+ content can also be used to produce higher-end experiences that can earn more spending overall or sell higher priced items (PlayStation’s comparative revenues per MAU/DAU/hour is evidence of the premium users will pay more for more “premium” games). To that end, many readers will be surprised to hear that no Roblox games are “pay gated” and instead, all are free-to-play. In contrast, nearly all of Sony and Nintendo’s first and third-party titles run $40-70 each (plus paid expansions) – even though they might sustain only 15-100 hours each of playtime (and to be clear, the price and lengths of the game are not necessarily correlated). It would be no trivial decision to add paid (or packaged) games to Roblox. Parents and kids who are used to an all-you-can-eat experience will certainly be frustrated to discover a growing number of tolls — a feeling that would be exacerbated by the fact that only some players might be able to afford such purchases, thereby ostracizing some players and/or splitting friend groups (at least for a time).

It’s also not clear how high the demand for such experiences might be. Most Roblox play is on mobile, where nearly all games are free-to-play (specifically because it has proven the best economic model). Roblox users, by definition, are also most accustomed to the model, and their play is nearly all social, and may thus resist a toll-based system. Prices for packaged mobile titles tend to be low, too. As a single example, consider the release of Nintendo’s first-ever (and still only) Super Mario game for smartphones in 2016. The title was priced at only $10 – a fraction of the price of handheld and console Super Mario titles – but despite being available to billions of consumers, rather than just 100MM or so active Nintendo console owners – it generated only $60 million in total sales over the first 18 months. Nintendo has barely invested in mobile since (note that Pokémon GO is not a Nintendo-made title, nor Nintendo-owned IP, and it is a free-to-play game).

Still, any modest packaged sales could be significant for Roblox because it would exponentially increase player revenues per hour and without any attendant increase in hourly costs. Such a monetization model might also encourage greater investment from Roblox developers and/or attract different sorts of developers, too. Today, it’s difficult for any Roblox world to highly monetize unless it reaches a large number of players and has a gameplay mechanic that’s conducive to high volumes of playtimes and microtransactions — which effectively prohibits the very titles that made Nintendo and Sony’s first party studios so lucrative, such as The Legend of Zelda and The Last of Us.

Moreover, Roblox continues to benefit from increases in its cultural cachet (which should enable higher prices for Roblox’s virtual goods), as well as more playtime per user (PlayStation has higher player ARPU in part because it has about twice the hours played per user per month).

Advertising solves a few goals for Roblox. First, it turns all users into revenue-generating users (no matter how miniscule) while also increasing the revenue for high-spending customers (which helps cover all other costs and/or subsidize the money-losing users). Second, it means that marginal consumption will continuously result in marginal revenues rather than just marginal cost (primarily via Infrastructure and Trust & Safety expenses). Third, neither the Apple App Store nor Google’s Google Play collect a portion of ad revenues. Accordingly, all advertising would necessarily decrease app store fees as a percentage of revenue. For instance, if Roblox currently earns $10 per month from each paying user, they pay $2.40 to app stores, which is 24% of their revenue. However, if they generate an additional $3 from advertising on top of that $10, the $2.40 payment to stores would now represent just 18% of their total revenue. Moreover, as already stated, that additional revenue from non-paying users would go directly to Roblox (i.e. 0% would go to app stores). There are marginal IT&S costs to support advertising on a per-hour basis, as well as R&D to continuously improve Roblox’s ad platform, plus incremental G&A for ad sales, ad ops, and ad service, etc. Still, IT&S increases should be relatively modest (and far cheaper than the other way to increase ABPDAU—more playtime), and the latter cost categories should be mostly fixed costs and thus offer greater operating leverage.

Advertisers have been investing in Roblox for years through the production of their own branded worlds. As with all of Roblox’s worlds, Roblox doesn’t charge for their creation (though certainly, some brands do pay agencies to construct them). Instead, Roblox is “compensated” through the engagement and purchases that world might inspire (to this end, Roblox might even be paying the advertiser through its developer royalty payments). At the same time, Roblox did have ways to generate advertising revenue from these world-builders, as well as from those whose primary business was the creation and operation of Roblox worlds. Specifically, Roblox would sell banner ads inside its launcher/application (think the Netflix homescreen), as well as sponsored search results. However, these ads were limited to the promotion of virtual worlds or items (e.g., Starbucks could promote Starbucks World or virtual Starbucks aprons, but not real-world Starbucks drinks or coupons, etc.). These restrictions, though “good” for users, had pretty severe constraints on advertising revenue as it meant that advertisers who lacked Roblox worlds or integrations couldn’t buy any ads (lots of Facebook ad spend is for local businesses, but your local hair stylist can’t build a Roblox world, nor can a local doctor’s office, etc., and even if they could, they probably shouldn’t). And those companies or organizations that did have a world or various items had the business cases from platform advertising effectively limited constrained to the efficacy of those worlds or various items (yes, in theory Starbucks advertising a sellable apron also aided Starbuck’s overall brand awareness, but that’s a pretty inefficient way to advertise online).

Since late 2022, Roblox has begun to prioritize new ad units and technologies to support its burgeoning ad business. In 2024, for example, Roblox launched in-world billboards that, unlike other ad units, could advertise whatever (e.g. an upcoming music, real world sneakers, etc.), and could be programmatically bid upon by advertisers and served across any worlds that chose to support billboard ads. This sort of advertising has existed “unofficially” for years (a developer would just build a billboard and either sell the ad slot directly or, more commonly, hook into an outside ad network to have the unit filled). In 2023, however, Roblox began to block developers from pinging a third-party server for ad units. Developers are still permitted to sell custom ads inside their world, but programmatic insertion, dynamic pricing, and/or targeting all require the use of Roblox’s ad network.